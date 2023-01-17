Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.