Auxano Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

