Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 723 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 271.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 152,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 111,159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $241,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $288.04 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

