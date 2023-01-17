Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 1,883 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 576,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 160,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.