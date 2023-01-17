Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 8,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.95.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

See Also

