Augur (REP) Price Tops $5.56 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00026052 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $61.17 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 21% higher against the dollar.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
