AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.18. AudioCodes shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 586 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 84.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in AudioCodes by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

