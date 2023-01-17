AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,855 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 101,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

