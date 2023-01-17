ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.22. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 481 shares.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

