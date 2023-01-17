Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

