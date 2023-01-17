Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $430.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.80 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 55.90% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David G. Hanna sold 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,481,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlanticus news, Chairman David G. Hanna sold 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,481,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

