Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in December

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Chairman David G. Hanna purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ATLCP opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

