ATB Capital Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$185.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$192.80.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$118.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

