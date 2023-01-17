Astar (ASTR) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $65.77 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astar has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00430946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.35 or 0.30249203 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00750018 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.