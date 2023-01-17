ASD Trading Up 18.2% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and $2.02 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00041855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00233133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06793592 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,993,017.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

