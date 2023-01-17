Arweave (AR) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00044922 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $320.00 million and approximately $29.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,331.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00578797 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00210156 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
