Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) versus Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Head to Head Review

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $33.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.23 billion 2.26 $336.52 million $3.42 10.17 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.26 $38.66 million $0.73 13.33

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 22.04% 114.70% 23.52% Vinci Partners Investments 52.79% 16.35% 14.05%

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

