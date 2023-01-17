Ark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.06 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $53.96 million and $62.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004114 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,447,392 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

