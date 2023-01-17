ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
ARKK opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $81.29.
