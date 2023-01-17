Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.30 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $54.30 million and $18.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,461,512 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.