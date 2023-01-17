Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 562.3% in December

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, a growth of 562.3% from the December 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Argosy Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price objective for the company.

ARYMF traded down 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.42. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.40. Argosy Minerals has a 12 month low of 0.17 and a 12 month high of 0.50.

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

