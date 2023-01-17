Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,043 put options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 6,872 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of ARCC stock remained flat at $18.90 during trading on Tuesday. 134,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

