Arena Investors LP Makes New Investment in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

CMRA stock remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Insider Activity

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder David Soane purchased 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,336,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,971.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 209,017 shares of company stock worth $258,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

