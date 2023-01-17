Arena Investors LP Buys 8,650 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arena Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.0% of Arena Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arena Investors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,627. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

