Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0808 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $80.70 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080933 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00058620 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010520 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025334 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000221 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
