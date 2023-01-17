Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 82,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,274,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,266.91% and a negative return on equity of 171.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.