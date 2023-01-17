Arcblock Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.36 million and $298,019.56 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00430082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.80 or 0.30188553 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00749140 BTC.

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

