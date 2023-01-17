ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, an increase of 1,022.6% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

