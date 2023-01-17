ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$27.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.05.

ARX traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.73. The company has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

