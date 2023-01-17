API3 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.98 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, API3 has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00006572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00434779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.76 or 0.30518268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.00767569 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.