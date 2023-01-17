ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie cut ANZ Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANZ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZBY remained flat at $16.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. ANZ Group has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

ANZ Group Increases Dividend

About ANZ Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

