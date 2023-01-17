Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

