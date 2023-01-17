Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.66.
About Anglo American Platinum
