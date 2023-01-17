Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of ANDR stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Andrea Electronics
