AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

