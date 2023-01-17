AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
ANAB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares in the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.