Analyzing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Meridian presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

This table compares Meridian and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $159.51 million 1.20 $35.58 million $4.04 8.17 Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 1.91 $18.01 million $2.25 10.12

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meridian pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 19.22% 15.86% 1.37% Landmark Bancorp 21.90% 9.80% 0.89%

Summary

Meridian beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

