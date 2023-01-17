Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eaton (ETN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eaton (NYSE: ETN):

1/13/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/3/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

