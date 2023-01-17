Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 5.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 29.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $5,163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,397. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

