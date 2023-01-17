Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,914 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Americold Realty Trust worth $200,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

