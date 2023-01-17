American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.39.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.