American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $233.33. 39,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,165. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $231.97. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

