American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.25. 7,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,165. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

