American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.19. American Lithium shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 19,801 shares trading hands.

American Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

