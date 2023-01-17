American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

AEO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

