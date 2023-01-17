American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
AEO stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
