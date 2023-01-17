Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.59. 16,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,439,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. New Street Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

