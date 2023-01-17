Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSAW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSAW. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561,475 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.