Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $202.00. The stock traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

