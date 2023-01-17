Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $202.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE:AMR traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,282. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $5.418 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

