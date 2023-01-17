Alliance Global Partners Lowers Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.30

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organigram currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.06.

Organigram Stock Performance

TSE OGI opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Organigram has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$414.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

