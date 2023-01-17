Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 754,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 247,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Alio Gold Trading Up 1.6 %
About Alio Gold
Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.
