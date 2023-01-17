Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $65.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00081963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,419,130,612 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,932,453 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

