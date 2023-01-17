Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $65.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00081963 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00057666 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010328 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024292 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,419,130,612 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,932,453 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
